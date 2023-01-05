POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Jessica Rainwater of Delaplaine has accepted the position of communication specialist.
Rainwater earned an Associate of Arts degree from BRTC in 2011. She earned a Bachelor of Science in News Editorial-Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Photojournalism in 2013, as well as a Master of Science in Mass Communications in 2020 from Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.
