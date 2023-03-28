POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the students who have been named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum GPA of 4.0.
Area students included are listed by county.
Clay
Shelby Banks, Timothy Curtis, Alex Dawsey, Nicole Gilmore and Laney Patrick, all of Corning, Elizabeth Spinks of Piggott, and Rebekah Bryson and Kostalynn Huggins, both of Rector.
Craighead
Jessica Waldrupe of Bono, Brian Jones and Ashley Williams, both of Brookland, and Benjamin Bass, Tiffany Brewer, Krystina Compton, Brayan Flores, Gary Furnish, Yohana Gonzalez Zenteno, Adam Griffy, Cole Kirby, Kara Moore, Chrisanna Nagy, Kaytlin Nowell, Ethan Richmond, Stephen Robertson, London Shields, Ashley Vanguardia, Trevor Vanhouten and Rylee Walker, all of Jonesboro.
Greene
Savannah Marshall of Lafe, Kayline Padgett of Maramaduke and Nathan Barker, Keeley Beary, Justin Bradford, Kaylee Bradford, Johnathan Carlile, Shelah Contos, Haley Denham, Timothy Ellis, Mariah Garrett, Trevor Ginn, Hannah Gray, Taylor Inman, Baneen Khan, Virginia Lenderman, Cody Lively, Britney Magouirk, Jessica Manuel, Madison Mitchell, Cade Nelson, Michael Price, Anna Scarborough, Allen Shewmaker, Erick Stokes, Kimberly Stokes and Haley Tucker, all of Paragould.
Lawrence
Jakob Barnhill and Breonna Bass, both of Black Rock, Emily Kern and Jonathan Moody, both of Hoxie, John Barber, Evan Ross and Dylan Templeman, all of Imboden, Dylan Tate of Powhatan, Lakyn Phares of Ravenden and Savannah Andrews, Hanna Duff, Keelie Gann, Hunter Henry, Ronda Underwood and Adryaunna Young, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi
Michael Smith-Roberts of Osceola.
Randolph
Sarah Jones and Jasmine Riggs, both of Maynard and Hannah Birdsong, Paige Casey, Ashli Clements, William Dodd, Lyndsey Johnson, Kathryn Koons, Joshua Lemmons, William Lewis, Colton Murphey, Brooklynn Roberts, McKenzi Tribble, Sarah Tweedy, Emily Villa and Codey Ward, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp
Bobby Glenn of Cave City, Austin Carpenter of Cherokee Village and Joseph Spray of Ash Flat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.