POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the students who have been named to the spring 2021 president’s list.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0.
Area students included by county are:
Clay: Jessica Miller and Jordan McCord, both of Corning, Marissa Johnson of Piggott and Amber Dawkins, Kacey Johnson and Kaylee Pence, all of Rector.
Craighead: Edward Evans and Allison Snapp, both of Brookland, and Breanna Hodge, Richard Holler, Andrew Hollis, Brianna Honeycutt, Stephen Robertson, Amanda Roelofs, Jonathan Ross, Paycia Smith and Charles Williams, all of Jonesboro.
Cross: Karen McClintock of Cherry Valley.
Greene: Jaree Johnson, Vickie Ibanez and Yulonda Stallings, all of Marmaduke, and Becky Denham, Logan Haskins, Hogan Hedge, Benjamin Holland, David Hutson, Brandon Jackson, Montana Johnson, Baneen Khan, Brandon Lacey, Ashley Lopez, Kristopher Lorren, Courtney Marchbanks, Rachel Ness, Whitney Newboles, Ashley Rogers, Sharon Rosten, Kimberly Stokes, Wendy Strope, Haley Sutton, Joshua Thomas, Audrey Ward and Tiffany Williams, all of Paragould.
Jackson: Jaylon Corley of Newport.
Lawrence: Devin Cole and Baylee Davis, both of Hoxie, Kody Wyatt of Portia, Bobby Wilson of Powhatan, Charni Hunt and Brittney Padgett, both of Ravenden, and Christopher Foust, Alex French and Madison Littlejohn, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi: Joshua Bromley of Blytheville and Stephanie Counts of Manila.
Randolph: Mason Baltz, Max Brigance, Jeremiah Burke, Landon Golliver, Vincent Hooper, Logan Lewallen, Abagail McQuary, Kannon Weitkamp and Tiffany Williams, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp: Hannah Thorne of Cherokee Village and Samuel Humphreys of Sidney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.