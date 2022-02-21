POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the students who have been named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester. These students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0.
Area students included, by county are:
Clay
Haley Arnold, Haylee Branum, Addison Goodman, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Wicker, all of Corning, Allen Stormes of Knobel, Allison Baggett, Andrea Burr and Sadey Underwood, all of Piggott, Benjamin Stevens of Pollard and Shain Casebier, Kacey Johnson and Kaylee Pence, all of Rector.
Craighead
Edward Evans and Joany Reed, both of Bono, and Samantha Beeler, Leah Carmack, Megan Crosby, Allison Dunivan, Troy Ellison, Richard Holler, Chrisanna Nagy, Breann Polston, Stephen Robertson, Amanda Roelofs, Rachael Ruthven, Ethan Sellegren, William Spargo, Daniel Watson and Barbara Witcher, all of Jonesboro.
Cross
Stephen Williford of Wynne.
Greene
Donald Crittenden of Beech Grove, Monica Mihalek and Yulonda Stallings, both of Marmaduke, and Noah Boone, Skylar Boyd, Brianna Foster, Ryan Fugett, Mariah Garrett, Baylee Gonser, David Hampton, Jessica Howard, David Hutson, Lindsey Irwin, Jennifer Jackson, Cody Lively, Kristopher Lorren, Courtney Marchbanks, Ashley McClish, Erise McMasters, Kobe Nicley, Jarrett Robinett, Ashley Rogers, Cheyenne Schultz, Kimberly Stokes, Haley Sutton, Joshua Thomas, Ashley Vanguardia and Eric White, all of Paragould.
Lawrence
Emily Kern of Hoxie, Peyton Evans of Lynn, Michael Haven of Powhatan, Charni Hunt of Ravenden, Chelsey Lovelady of Strawberry and Kevin Beaty, Ryan Brewer, Christopher Foust and Sheridan Smith, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi
Casey Ainsworth of Osceola.
Randolph
Ashley Croney of Biggers, Jayden Seawel of Maynard, Dalton Adams, Elizabeth Anger, Hailey Barnes, Jason Brown, Kaylee Davis, Sierra Eddings, Cynthia Johnson, Colton Steimel, Nicholas Sutfin, Kimberly Taylor, Savannah Todd and McKenzi Tribble, all of Pocahontas, and Zachary Vowell of Reyno.
Sharp
Josh Moore of Hardy and Mary Randall of Williford.
