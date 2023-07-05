POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester. To be eligible for this list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Area students included are listed by county.
Clay County – Jesus Ambrocio, Konnor Boyd and Madison Finley, all of Corning, Elizabeth Spinks of Piggott and Thomas Freudiger of Rector.
Craighead County – Taylor Hattenhauer and Beau Malone, both of Bono, Joseph Garcia and Alexander Rodriguez, both of Brookland, Steven Williams of Caraway and Jarred Carter, Krystina Compton, Jacob Crebbe, Kelsey Jefferson, Jacob Leavitt, Timothy Neal, Connor Richardson, Jose Rodriguez and Daniel Young, all of Jonesboro.
Greene County – Zoe Massey, Abigail Escandon, Brooks Vangilder and Walter Holland, all of Marmaduke, and Abbie Benson, Kristy Bowden, Kaylee Bradford, Keaton Bryant, Kaleb Carpenter, Shelah Contos, Hannah Gray, Seth Gray, Sydney Greer, Savannah Hall, Christy Harris, Kristyn Herron, Nathaniel Horton, Dillon Johnson, Ali Lewis, Ethan Long, Ashley Lopez, Joshua Rice, Makenzie Sims, Stephanie Spencer, Jocelyn Stringfellow, Kendrick Walker, Riley West and Rylee Whetsell, all of Paragould.
Jackson County – Billy Vaulner of Newport.
Lawrence County – Christine Day, Jett Garcia and Jonathan Moody, all of Hoxie, Dylan Tate of Powhatan, Nathanael Jackson and Brandi Middleton, both of Ravenden, Beverly Britt and Michael Prince, both of Strawberry and Logan Dickson, Emma Richey, Sydney Robinson and Lindsey Williams, all of Walnut Ridge.
Poinsett County – Christopher Madden of Marked Tree and Michael Brewer of Tyronza.
Randolph County – Jacob Bettis, Gunnar Conway, Wesley Crouch, Jessica Crow, Cooper Fish. Kaelyn Green, Molly Johnson, Wyatt King, Jean-Luc McCleskey, Adam Modesto, Abigail Morgan, William Perkins, Carter Privett, Brooklynn Roberts, Owen Rowe, Rebeccah Shipman and Kayla Story, all of Pocahontas.
Sharp County – Myles Clem and Jeremy Taylor, both of Hardy and Dillon Rolland of Horseshoe Bend.
