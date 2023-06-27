POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the students who have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester of 2023. To be eligible for this list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum GPA of 4.0.
Area students included are listed by county.
Clay County – Alex Dawsey, Laney Patrick and Timothy Curtis, all of Corning, Samuel Dodd of Piggott and Laura Johnson and Haven Wilson, both of Rector.
Craighead County – Kimberly Anderson of Bono, Sheryll Luna and Tyler Henson, both of Brookland and Kevin Micheli, Ethan Foster, Kyla Middlecoff, Marshayla Anderson, Brayan Flores, Chrisanna Nagy, Joshua Maritch and Kaytlin Nowell, all of Jonesboro.
Cross County – Ethan Evans of Wynne.
Greene County – Kayline Padgett and Angela Weatherford, both of Marmaduke and Bridget McNatt, Ashley Boling, Jessica Manuel, Jessica Caruthers, Shawn McDowell, Alicia Jones, Virginia Anne Lenderman, Caden Eaton, Cheyenne Newman, Johnathan Carlile, Erick Stokes, Anna Scarborough, Madison Mitchell, Logan Hickox, Gracie Williams, Allen Shewmaker, Landon Calhoun, Keeley Beary and Melanie Barrett, all of Paragould.
Lawrence County – Emily Rickey, of Hoxie, Kandace Hill, Rachel Wellpott, Evan Ross and Hannah Huff, all of Imboden, Davis Smith, Lakyn Phares and Dustin Folk, all of Ravenden, and Krista Brown, Maci Smelser, Savannah Andrews and Colby Stepp, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi County – Andrea Street of Osceola.
Poinsett County – Allison Dunivan of Trumann.
Randolph County – Timothy Pierce of Maynard and Gary Meier, Lyndsey Johnson, Ashley Cagle, Hannah Birdsong, Kaylee Wiser, Abigail Fears, Olivia Fears, Kanyon Surles, William Dodd, Ashli Clements, Kathryn Koons and Emily Villa, all of Pocahontas.
