POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the students who have been named to the spring 2021 deans’ list.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
Area students included on the list by county were:
Clay: Hali Forbes, Cody Gaines, Klin Harvey, Guy Smith and Alexis Spradling, all of Corning; Leticia Covarrubia and Franchesca Nelson, both of Piggott; Taylor Dillard and Brydon Hewett, both of Rector; and Dylan Richmond and Cindy Thielemann, both of Success.
Craighead: Madison Larue of Brookland and Jeffrey Allen, Mallory Bennett, Kenyonna Brown, Lane Cohn, Natalie Mallard, Kaylop Meadows, Belinda Rodriguez, Sean Sailor and Louis Wilson, all of Jonesboro.
Greene: Monica Mihalek, Melanie Sutton and Brittany Wright, all of Marmaduke and Chandler Allison, Ariel Aparicio-Calvo, Tiffany Burcham, Maria Bustamante, Jessica Caruthers, Zane Clark, Devon Denham, Hailey Eddings, Ryan Fugett, Amanda Gramling, Brooke Haddix, David Hampton, Cole Hines, Leanna Ingram, Jacob Lancaster, Virginia Lenderman, Mary Massey, Kobe Nicley, Katelyn Payne, Jessica Pitcher, Alison Redding, Alayna Simpson, Sarah Small and Faith Warner, all of Paragould.
Jackson: Jessica Foust of Newport.
Lawrence: Jessica Forbs and Rebecca Matthews, both of Hoxie, Lillian Foley of Imboden, Kerigan Lueallen of Portia, Aaron Bradley of Ravenden, Freddie Huskey of Smithville and Joseph Bridges, Tammy Galbreath, Alison Milburn and Breanna Riggs, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi: Adrian Barnhart of Manila.
Poinsett: Rhett Ballard and Jon Cook, both of Harrisburg and David Davison of Trumann.
Randolph: Alicia Martin of Biggers; Justin Nunally and Alex Techmer, both of Black Rock; Amanda Brown, Richelle Lhamon and Josaphine Herrera, all of Maynard; Kimberly Archer, Madilyn Ball, Chelsea Barnett, Jason Brown, Cody Burgess, Jaden Edington, Courtney Ervin, Ashten Graves, Kellie Haley, Trevor Jones, Ripley Owen, Joshua Rakoczy, Nash Toney, Kyleigh Tribble and Keifer Wilson, all of Pocahontas; and Hampton Owens and Faith Moorman, both of Reyno.
Sharp: Tressie Powell of Ash Flat, Savanna Shipman of Cherokee Village and Heather Snyder of Williford.
