POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Mark Towell of Jonesboro has accepted the position of academic counselor on the Pocahontas campus.
Towell earned an Associate of Arts in General in Education from BRTC and a Bachelor of Arts in English as well as a Master of Arts in English from Arkansas State University.
Before accepting the position, Towell was testing administrator at the BRTC Paragould campus.
Linda Anderson of Pocahontas was promoted to accountant and business office manager. Anderson earned an Associate of Art in General Education from BRTC and is currently seeking a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Arkansas.
Before accepting the position, she worked at BRTC as an administrative assistant in student account services and accounts payable for six years.
