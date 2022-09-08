POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Andrea Ellis of Paragould has accepted the position of Nursing Assistant Instructor. Ellis earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Nursing Assistant from BRTC and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
Before accepting the position at BRTC, she served as a director of nursing at Corning Therapy and Living.
Also hired is Haley Simmons of Pocahontas for the position of nursing assistant program director. Simmons earned certificates of proficiency in Emergency Medical Technician and Nursing Assistant and an Associate of Arts from BRTC, a Technical Certificate of Practical Nursing and an Associate of Science in Registered Nursing from the University of Arkansas Community College in Batesville, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University.
Before joining BRTC, she was employed at St. Bernards Medical Center, Randolph County Nursing Home, and the LHC Group.
Allison Swann of Pocahontas has accepted the position of career coach for the Pocahontas School District. Swann is a graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Science from the University of Arkansas.
Before accepting the position at BRTC, she worked as a juvenile intake officer for Lawrence County.
