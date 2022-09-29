BRTC awarded Top Governor’s Quality Award

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (left) congratulates BRTC President Martin Eggensperger on receiving the Governor’s Award for Performance Excellence during the 27th Annual Governor’s Quality Award Celebration held Sept. 22 at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. BRTC is one of only two institutions of higher education in Arkansas to have ever achieved this top award.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — After spending a year evaluating its processes, systems and policies then undergoing a 3-day, 7-person site evaluation visit, Black River Technical College has been awarded the highest level, the Governor’s Award for Performance Excellence, of the Governor’s Quality Award Program offered by the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence in partnership with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

This program is based on the Baldridge Performance Excellence Program known for supporting organizational performance excellence across the globe.