POCAHONTAS — Autumn Covert of Piggott has accepted the Dr. Karla Baltz, DDS Scholarship at Black River Technical College. Covert is a 2023 graduate of Piggott High School and the daughter of Randy and Patty Covert. She plans to seek degrees in both the nursing and EMT programs.
The Dr. Karla Baltz, DDS, Scholarship is an annual Novaria/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament named scholarship. Each scholarship is sponsored by a $1,000 donor with the BRTC Foundation matching the donation to allow the recipient to receive $1,000 per semester provided the student maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
