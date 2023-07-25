POCAHONTAS — Isaac Hughes of Paragould has been awarded the Cavenaugh Auto Group Scholarship. Hughes is a 2023 graduate of Greene County Tech High School seeking a degree in automotive service technology. He is the son of Chris and Rachel Hughes.
The Cavenaugh Auto Group Scholarship is an annual Novaria/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament named scholarship. Each scholarship is sponsored by a $1,000 donor with the Black River Technical College Foundation matching the $1,000, allowing students to be awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided they maintain enrollment and GPA requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.