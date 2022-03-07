POCAHONTAS — Katileena Grooms of Pocahontas has accepted the Scotty Burgess EMT/Paramedic Scholarship for the Spring 2022 semester at Black River Technical College.
Grooms is a 2018 graduate of Pocahontas High School and the daughter of Kelly and Datheny Grooms of Pocahontas.
Burgess was a longtime emergency medical technician in Randolph and surrounding counties before working in industrial construction as an industrial site safety professional. The scholarship, in his memory, is available for students going into the EMT and paramedic fields.
Garrett Penn of Black Rock has accepted the HARPS Foods Scholarship.
Penn is a 2021 graduate of Hillcrest High School and the son of Phillip and Danette Penn of Black Rock. He is majoring in agriculture and was recently named to the BRTC deans’ list.
