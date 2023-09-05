POCAHONTAS — Sara Roland of Marmaduke has been awarded the Novaria Holdings LLC Scholarship.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
POCAHONTAS — Sara Roland of Marmaduke has been awarded the Novaria Holdings LLC Scholarship.
Roland is a 2023 graduate of Marmaduke High School and the daughter of Teresa and Leslie Roland.
She is seeking a degree in nursing and her goal is to become a family nurse practitioner.
Roland is also a former BRTC Career and Technical Center graduate. She earned certificates of proficiency in Nursing Assistant, in Phlebotomy, and in Patient Care Tech, and a basic certificate in Allied Health. She passed both her state CNA certification exam and the NHA phlebotomy test. She also earned the silver-level Career Readiness Certification.
The Novaria Holdings LLC Scholarship is an annual Proventus/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament named scholarship.
Each scholarship is sponsored by a $1,000 donor.
The Black River Technical College Foundation matches the donation, allowing the recipient to be awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided the student maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
