POCAHONTAS — Madison Jordan of Hot Springs has been awarded the Novaria Holdings, LLC, an annual Novaria/Black River Technical College Foundation Golf Tournament named scholarship.
Jordan is a 2023 graduate of Corning High School.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 1:20 pm
She is the daughter of Chad Jordan of Glen Rose and Amanda Jenkins of Hot Springs. She is seeking a degree in nursing.
Each tournament scholarship is sponsored by a $1,000 donor.
The BRTC Foundation matches the donation allowing students to be awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided the student maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
