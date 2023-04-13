POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that the BRTC-employed career coach at Pocahontas High School Allison Swann has been awarded the National School of Excellence award by the American College Application Campaign.

“I am very honored to have received this award,” Swann was quoted in the press release. “The career coach program is an established program here at Pocahontas High School. Due to this, all of the administration, faculty and staff understand the importance of the role of career coach and of the College Application Campaign. I am grateful to all of the PHS staff for helping with the campaign, allowing me access into their classrooms to meet with seniors and for their support.”