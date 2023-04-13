POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that the BRTC-employed career coach at Pocahontas High School Allison Swann has been awarded the National School of Excellence award by the American College Application Campaign.
“I am very honored to have received this award,” Swann was quoted in the press release. “The career coach program is an established program here at Pocahontas High School. Due to this, all of the administration, faculty and staff understand the importance of the role of career coach and of the College Application Campaign. I am grateful to all of the PHS staff for helping with the campaign, allowing me access into their classrooms to meet with seniors and for their support.”
The ACAC is a national initiative of ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning, designed to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.
The National School of Excellence award was presented to 23 schools across the nation based on their demonstrated commitment to student success and for serving as models for their state’s college application campaign.
Swann facilitates the only Arkansas College Application Campaign program that was given the award.
“We know that the college application process is challenging to navigate, especially for first-generation college-goers and students from low-income families,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “The efforts from our American College Application Campaign collaborators and educators are making a substantial difference, helping high schoolers in communities across the country. Their efforts help inspire students to discover and fulfill their full potential.”
