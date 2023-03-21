POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Career and Technical Center students recently earned ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificates.
The ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate is an assessment-based credential issued at four levels; Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The NCRC measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations.
BRTC CTC welding student, Pocahontas High School senior Bishop Percell earned the ACT WorkKeys NCRC at the platinum level.
BRTC CTC welding student, Maynard High School senior Avery Baiza and BRTC CTC/Machine Tool Technology student, Piggott High School junior Aaron Mauldin earned the ACT WorkKeys NCRC at the gold level.
BRTC CTC students that earned the ACT WorkKeys NCRC at the silver level are Riley Benson, Jonathan Copher, Camden Gramling and Ashton Reed.
BRTC CTC students that earned the ACT WorkKeys NCRC at the bronze level are William Bolla, Deacon Parnell, Landon Rawls, Ashton Rogers and Cecil Wicker.
