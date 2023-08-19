BRTC distributes COVID-19/PPE kits to low income families

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Allied Health recently received a $294,000 grant from the Blue and You Foundation for health disparities elimination.
The project is spearheaded by Dean of Allied Health Jason Linam and BRTC Director of Clinical Education/Respiratory Instructor Jessica Alphin.
The goal of the program is to “mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by establishing partnerships with community leaders from rural communities in Clay, Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties. Also, we are providing testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies, and wrap-around services to rural communities in our service area,” Linam said in a press release.
Funds were used to purchase 12,000 rapid antigen tests and 4,000 PPE kits. “We are currently in the process of distributing the kits, and tests to vulnerable, underserved communities and populations within our service areas local communities. Educational materials containing the proper use of PPE and hand washing are also contained in the kits,” Linam added.
Alphin also recently participated in the back-to-school program held at Westridge Church of Christ where she distributed 270 PPE kits and COVID-19 tests.
BRTC students who are interested in COVID-19 tests and PPE kits can acquire them at the BRTC food pantry by contacting Christina Derbes at 870-248-4168, Cami Alexander at 870-248-4092, or Dane Dillion at 870-248-4158.
