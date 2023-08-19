BRTC distributes COVID-19/PPE kits to low income families

Black River Technical College Director of Clinical Education / Respiratory Instructor Jessica Alphin (left) hands out COVID-19 tests and PPE kits to BRTC students during Welcome Week on the Pocahontas campus.

 Courtesy of BRTC

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Allied Health recently received a $294,000 grant from the Blue and You Foundation for health disparities elimination.

The project is spearheaded by Dean of Allied Health Jason Linam and BRTC Director of Clinical Education/Respiratory Instructor Jessica Alphin.