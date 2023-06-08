POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Cami Alexander of Pocahontas has accepted the position of administrative assistant for the Office of Academic Affairs.
Prior to accepting the position, Alexander worked as a human resources assistant at BRTC.
BRTC food preparation specialist Jessica Crow of Pocahontas has earned an Associate of General Studies from the college.
Crow is a 1998 graduate of Trumann High School and earned a secretarial certificate from Delta Technical Institute. She has been employed at BRTC since 2021.
