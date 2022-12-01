POCAHONTAS— Black River Technical College has announced that Kyler Brinkley has accepted the position of academic counselor.
Brinkley earned two bachelor’s degrees, one in criminology, and another in sociology, from Arkansas State University. He also earned a master’s in criminal justice from ASU.
BRTC administrative specialist Eugenia Morris of Ravenden has been promoted to financial aid advisor and default prevention specialist.
Morris earned an associate art degree in general education from BRTC. She is currently seeking a Bachelor of Arts in general education from Arkansas State University.
BRTC library specialist Brittany Milligan of Pocahontas earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a specialization in general psychology from Capella in 2019 and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2022.
She graduated from BRTC with an Associate of Art in general education in 2011 and an Associate of Applied Science in business technology in 2012.
