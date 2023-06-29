POCAHONTAS — James Hartness of Chicago has accepted the position of Chief of Police at Black River Technical College.

Hartness attended the Illinois State Police Academy. He earned a Bachelor of Theology from Gethsemane Bible Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Criminal Law from Northwestern University. Prior to accepting this position, Hartness was the Chief of Police and Director of Campus Safety at Williams Baptist University. He is also a retired Illinois Law Enforcement Commander.