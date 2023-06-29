POCAHONTAS — James Hartness of Chicago has accepted the position of Chief of Police at Black River Technical College.
Hartness attended the Illinois State Police Academy. He earned a Bachelor of Theology from Gethsemane Bible Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Criminal Law from Northwestern University. Prior to accepting this position, Hartness was the Chief of Police and Director of Campus Safety at Williams Baptist University. He is also a retired Illinois Law Enforcement Commander.
BRTC Executive Director of Paragould Operations Priscilla Stillwell has been named to the Governor’s Quality Award Examiners. The Governor’s Quality Award program is administered by the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence, an affiliated program of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. Examiners evaluate businesses that apply for the Governor’s Quality Award.
The award process is organization-driven with organizations applying for the award themselves. Organizations self-assess and review the award-level requirements before deciding at which level to apply. Each level increases the requirements of the applicant to describe systematic processes and results.
BRTC was the 2022 recipient of the Governor’s Quality Award for Performance Excellence, the second institution of higher education to receive the award in Arkansas.
