BRTC employees key in opening Randolph County Junior Auxiliary chapter

Members of the Randolph County Junior Auxiliary (from left) Meg Dilday, Claire Garoutte, Jennifer Hibbard and Abby Tyler display the certification of the Randolph County Junior Auxiliary charter.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Sloan-Hendrix/Walnut Ridge Career Coach Abigail Tyler and Nursing Instructor Jennifer Hibbard were instrumental in the creation and charter of the Randolph County Junior Auxiliary.

Tyler is acting president and Hibbard is ex-officio of the junior auxiliary.