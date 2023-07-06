POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Director of Career Pathways Margo Davis and Nursing Instructor Amanda Plumley recently graduated from Leadership Randolph County.
Davis was also awarded the Best Leader award.
The eight-month program is sponsored by BRTC Corporate and Community Education and the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce. It is designed to help participants become effective leaders and to facilitate increased involvement in the Randolph County community by giving participants an understanding of the many opportunities the county offers.
BRTC Dean of General Studies Donna Statler recently represented BRTC at the Southwest Region of American Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges Conference held in Little Rock. The southwest region includes Arkansas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Keynote speakers and break-out sessions focused on mathematics in the classroom.
The program logo and T-shirts for the event were designed by BRTC adult education instructor Angela Loveless.
The national AMATYC Conference will be held in Omaha in November.
