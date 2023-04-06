POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College fire science instructor Alan Haskins has joined the cold case murder investigative team, American Military University Cold Case Team.
The AMUCCT team is spearheaded by former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Agent and Professor of Forensics at American Military University Jennifer Bucholtz. Other members are Investigative Journalist George Jared, Licensed Social Worker Melissa Sandburg, Podcast Producer Justin Rimmel and Haskins.
