POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Foundation has announced that Arkansas District Judge Alex Bigger and Lawrence Healthcare President Josh Conlee have joined the Foundation board.
Bigger, 36, is a Pocahontas native graduating from Pocahontas High School in 2004 before earning a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Arkansas State University in 2008 and a Master in Business Administration in 2009. He then attended the Mississippi College School of Law where he graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctorate in 2012.
Bigger is a member of the Pocahontas Rotary Club and chairman of the Five Rivers Sporting Complex. “BRTC is a fundamental pillar of our local community,” Bigger said, “I hope to bring new perspectives, as well as, make the fundraising aspects and activities a central and fun part of the Foundation board.”
Conlee, 34, graduated from St. Frederick Catholic High School in Monroe, La., before earning a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Master of Business Administration from Millsaps College. He also earned a Master of Health Administration from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is certified as a rural hospital CEO by the National Rural Health Association.
As president of Lawrence Healthcare, Conlee is in charge of both Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation. He is a member of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority and Arkansas Hospital Workers’ Compensation Self-Insured Trust Board. He was also the chair of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in 2021.
“I chose to be on the board after learning about how it helps those in need with scholarships and other avenues of support,” Conlee said. “I hope to bring awareness to the public about the great things the board is accomplishing in the community as well as find ways to broaden its reach in Lawrence County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.