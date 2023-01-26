POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Foundation has announced that Arkansas District Judge Alex Bigger and Lawrence Healthcare President Josh Conlee have joined the Foundation board.

Bigger, 36, is a Pocahontas native graduating from Pocahontas High School in 2004 before earning a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Arkansas State University in 2008 and a Master in Business Administration in 2009. He then attended the Mississippi College School of Law where he graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctorate in 2012.