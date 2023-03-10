POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Foundation announced Saturday during the BRTC Foundation/RiverBank Spring Fling that the BRTC machine tool lab will now be named “The Dave Statler Machine Tool Lab.”
Statler built the BRTC tool and die program from the ground up as the founding machine tool instructor, hired in 1973.
BRTC founding President Richard Gaines said that he had known Statler since 1973.
“Dave was the most generous, hardworking team player I’ve ever known without a doubt and he loved to show off his tool and die program,” Gaines said, “I’m proud of Dave. He turned out the best tool and die workers this state had ever seen.”
Statler spent 30 years dedicated to the machine tool program and to his students, before retiring in 2002.
BRTC Dean of General Studies Donna Statler and Dave Statler’s daughter-in-law said, “He loved to serve others in all capacities. One of his favorite things to do was grill and feed others. He grilled for many BRTC potlucks and golf tournaments as well as his students. Dave could often be seen with a grill on the ramp to his shop, cooking for his students.”
When he passed in 2015, his family was in awe of the amount of people from all over the state of Arkansas as well as Missouri and Tennessee who made the trip to pay their respects.
“He was loved and respected by his students, co-workers, and others in the machine tool world. He was a caring man that was dedicated to his students and BRTC,” Donna added.
The Statler family has made “a significant contribution to the college” in order to honor their beloved family member, BRTC President Martin Eggensperger said, “The entire family is teachers and machinists. Their legacy is embedded in Black River and we cannot thank them enough.”
The Foundation also announced that there will be a children’s reading room added to the Black River Technical College Library that will be named “The Mary Helen Jackson’s Children’s Reading Room.”
Eggensperger said John and Mary Helen Jackson’s significant financial contribution will allow the college to add the reading room to the already existing library structure solving issues for BRTC student parents and encouraging children to fall in love with reading.
“As you know many of our students are parents who do not have a place to take their children while studying, and this reading room will dramatically affect both those students and their children. It’s a multigenerational fix to a problem we have as a community.”
