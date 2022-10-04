POCAHONTAS — The 29th Annual ESNA Novaria/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament, held Sept. 23 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Pocahontas, raised more than $42,000. Proceeds are used by the BRTC Foundation to fund student scholarships.

Winners of the morning Championship Flight were first, Chris Hoggard and Stephen Malone; second, Carl Tune and Jeremy Hayes; and third, Jerry Thielemier and Dr. Albert Baltz.