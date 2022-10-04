POCAHONTAS — The 29th Annual ESNA Novaria/BRTC Foundation Golf Tournament, held Sept. 23 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Pocahontas, raised more than $42,000. Proceeds are used by the BRTC Foundation to fund student scholarships.
Winners of the morning Championship Flight were first, Chris Hoggard and Stephen Malone; second, Carl Tune and Jeremy Hayes; and third, Jerry Thielemier and Dr. Albert Baltz.
Winners of the morning A Flight were first, Tim Sullivan and James Sullivan; second, D.G. Rorex and Marshal Thompson; and third, Donnie Reynolds and Trent Smith. Winners of the B Flight were first, Bill Bailey and Fred Cole; second, Tom Kessell and Mike Thielemier; and third, Josie Niswonger and Allie Brooks.
Winners of the afternoon Championship Flight were first, Jody Sifford and Ryan Thielemier; second, Carl Tune and Jeremy Hayes; and third, Dillon Cox and Hunter Ashcraft. Winners of the afternoon A Flight were first, Lloyd King and Steven Oliver; second, Preston Massey and Sam Melton; and third, Micheal Dickson and Bobby Sorg. Winners of the afternoon B Flight were first, Alex Phillips and Tony Holland; second, Jerry Williams and Mark Johnson; and third, Ryan Gibson and Tony Barnes.
