BRTC gunsmithing program to partner with Viper

Rod Weber with Viper International, (right front) meets with Black River Technical College gunsmithing instructor Chuck Coe (left front) and members of the gunsmithing program while visiting the campus to discuss s partnership between Viper and the college.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — In October, representatives from Viper International met with leaders of Black River Technical College to discuss a partnership with BRTC’s gunsmithing program. Viper International is best known for its Viper Bench Rest gun shooting rests.

BRTC gunsmithing instructor Chuck Coe, BRTC President Martin Eggensperger and BRTC Dean of Business and Technical Programs Phillip Dickson met with Rod Weber, president and Hope Thompson, vice president of Viper to discuss arrangements for a research and development process that would include the gunsmithing program and its students.