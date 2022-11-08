BRTC gunsmithing program to partner with Viper

POCAHONTAS — In October, representatives from Viper International met with leaders of Black River Technical College to discuss a partnership with BRTC’s gunsmithing program. Viper International is best known for its Viper Bench Rest gun shooting rests.
BRTC gunsmithing instructor Chuck Coe, BRTC President Martin Eggensperger and BRTC Dean of Business and Technical Programs Phillip Dickson met with Rod Weber, president and Hope Thompson, vice president of Viper to discuss arrangements for a research and development process that would include the gunsmithing program and its students.
According to the announcement, as Viper designs new items for distance shooters, BRTC gunsmithing students will have the opportunity to test the new products and provide feedback on the product design. In return, students will have access to significant discounts on Viper products including receiving products with BRTC’s logo on them.
Viper’s research and development partnership is exclusive to BRTC. Weber explained that he wanted feedback on his products from a gunsmithing program that was affiliated with a college. He learned of BRTC at the Shot Show in Las Vegas in 2021 and was impressed with the program’s support and success. In particular, he was impressed by instructor Chuck Coe’s 30 years of gunsmithing history and extensive knowledge of the field.
