POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Dr. Zachary Singleton of Pocahontas has accepted the position of academic advisor. He will be based on the Pocahontas campus.
Singleton earned an Associate of Arts from Arkansas State University-Beebe in 2004. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio/Television with an emphasis in Broadcast News from Arkansas State University-Jonesboro in 2007, and a Master of Science in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University in 2012. He earned a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from the University of Central Arkansas in 2022.
