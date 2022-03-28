POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Aaron Schenk of Paragould has accepted the position of Breath Alcohol Testing Program instructor in the Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Schenk began his career in the health care industry, working at St. Bernards Behavioral Health for three years after earning a licensed practical nursing certificate from Arkansas State University.
While working as a nurse, a friend convinced him that he should become a reserve officer for the City of Paragould. He enjoyed the job, so he continued working for the Paragould Police Department for five years before being hired at BRTC.
Schenk has plans to continue his education by pursuing a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
