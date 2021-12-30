POCAHONTAS — Joshlyn Anderson of Pocahontas has accepted the position of registered nursing instructor at Black River Technical College.
Anderson completed the licensed practical nursing and registered nursing programs at BRTC and earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Walden University.
She has been working at St. Bernards Medical Center for the past six years.
Teresa Rodriguez of Paragould has been hired as the Adult Education Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Career Coach.
Rodriguez holds a bachelor’s in social work from Arkansas State University and is currently seeking a master’s of education in mental health counseling from the University of Missouri.
She has been working in mental health for 13 years.
