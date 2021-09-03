POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the hiring of four new instructors for the 2021-22 academic year.
Rick Barker of Jonesboro has accepted the position of machine tool technology instructor on the Pocahontas campus.
Barker earned a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management in 2014 and a Master of Science in Vocational Career and Technical Administration in 2017 at Arkansas State University. He is currently working to complete a doctorate in philosophy of innovation and technology management with an emphasis in engineering management.
Charles Coe accepted the position of gunsmithing instructor on the Pocahontas campus.
Coe is a 1979 graduate of the Colorado School of Trades. After graduating, he worked as a tool and die grinder at an aluminum tube manufacturing facility.
After the factory closed, Coe opened a retail gun store and a gunsmithing service shop in 1986. Coe’s business, located in Newport, is still in operation today.
Erin Faulkner accepted the position of phlebotomy instructor on the Paragould campus.
Faulkner is a licensed patient care technician, certified nursing assistant and phlebotomist. She earned her credentials from Arkansas State University-Newport.
Amanda Plumley of Pocahontas has accepted the position of nursing instructor.
Plumley earned her registered nurse certification through the Arkansas Rural Nursing Education Consortium program at BRTC and then completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Chamberlain University.
She has been serving Northeast Arkansas since 2018.
