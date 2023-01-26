POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Lisa Haller of Paragould has accepted the position of administrative specialist II in the BRTC Adult Education department.
POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Lisa Haller of Paragould has accepted the position of administrative specialist II in the BRTC Adult Education department.
Haller earned her GED at the BRTC Paragould location in 2018.
Prior to accepting the position at BRTC, she was a substitute teacher at ESS Sub Teach for four years.
Stacy Ingram has accepted the position of payroll specialist/human resources assistant at BRTC. Ingram earned an Associate of Applied Science in Microcomputer Business Applications from BRTC.
Before accepting the position, Ingram spent 10 years as an assessor and 17 years as deputy and chief deputy assessor for Randolph County.
