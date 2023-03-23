POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Taylor Collins of Monette has accepted the position of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families coordinator for the Adult Education Department.
Collins earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Arkansas State University. Prior to accepting this position, Collins was employed as an NEA Baptist Referral Specialist.
