BRTC holds EVOC instructor development, recertification course

Participants in the Black River Technical College Emergency Vehicle Operations training included (from left): Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Randy Sharp, BRTC Law Enforcement Training Academy Instructor Aaron Schenk, Jonesboro Police Department Patrolman Bruce Wright, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeffrey Wolfenbarger, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Lawrence and BRTC LETA Instructor Ashley Boles.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently held an Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor Development and Instructor Recertification Course. This course taught instructor candidates how to properly train students in the safe and effective operations of an emergency vehicle in non-emergency and emergency driving situations.

Topics in the lecture covered, pre-trip inspections, safe vehicle operations, liabilities attached to non-emergency, emergency/pursuit driving, equipment requirements, proper training site selection, training liability and safety briefing requirements before emergency vehicle operations courses are taught. The practical application portion of the instruction included a series of exercises designed to develop appropriate skills related to the ability of the instructor to operate an emergency vehicle on various courses.