BRTC holds EVOC instructor development, recertification course

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently held an Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor Development and Instructor Recertification Course. This course taught instructor candidates how to properly train students in the safe and effective operations of an emergency vehicle in non-emergency and emergency driving situations.
Topics in the lecture covered, pre-trip inspections, safe vehicle operations, liabilities attached to non-emergency, emergency/pursuit driving, equipment requirements, proper training site selection, training liability and safety briefing requirements before emergency vehicle operations courses are taught. The practical application portion of the instruction included a series of exercises designed to develop appropriate skills related to the ability of the instructor to operate an emergency vehicle on various courses.
Each instructor candidate was required to qualify on each driving course under the minimum designated time without striking a cone. As the week progressed the level of difficulty of each course increased. Instructor candidates also completed a written exam and were required to design and present a course for use in training.
During the course, current Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training Certified Emergency Operations Instructors were evaluated on their presentation of classroom instructional material and practical applications to the course participants. These current instructors are recertified every two years to maintain continuity among full-time and adjunct EVOC instructors who teach for BRTC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The newly certified EVOC instructors are Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeffery Wolfenbarger, Jonesboro Police Department Patrolman Bruce Wright, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Lawrence and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Randy Sharp.
Instructors who completed recertification are BRTC LETA Instructors Ashley Boles and Aaron Schenk, Arkansas Highway Police Patrolman first-class Matt Clairday, Arkansas Highway Police Corporal Jay Cooper and Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Jackson.
