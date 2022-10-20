POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the Outstanding Faculty Member and Staff Member for 2022.
Kimberly Adams, an 18-year BRTC employee has been honored with the outstanding faculty award. Adams is the Academic Success Center director and an instructor of reading. She has been teaching for 30 years including BRTC.
According to the school, Adams has a passion for education and does her best to ensure all of her students succeed both in life and in her class.
BRTC’s outstanding staff member for 2022 is Jason Crow. He holds the position of skilled tradesman and class-A heating, ventilation, and air conditioning contractor. Crow has certifications in advanced energy and control technology.
A graduate of Westside High School, he continued his education at Delta Technical Institute. According to the director of the BRTC physical plant, “Jason is one of the most pleasant employees at BRTC. He has even been known to plant flowers outside of office windows to improve the view and make employees smile.”
He is known for setting an example for others, his strong work ethic and his kindness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.