POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Corporate and Community Education department recently hosted VEX IQ Robotics Camps on both the Pocahontas and Paragould campuses.
Students competed as individuals and in teams of two. Each team was tasked with building a Clawbot robot, configuring the sensors and programming the robot to complete specific tasks.
At the Pocahontas event, 11 sixth and seventh graders competed, while 12 took part in Paragould.
In Pocahontas, team winners were Griddy Boys, Jack Davis and Jaxon Johnson, in first with a score of 35; Optimus Prime II, Caydenn Sum and Gunner Croney, in second with 30; and Codes, August French and Isabella Wellborn, in third with 28. Winners of the individual event were Croney first with a score of 48, Sum second with a score of 45 and Johnson third with a score of 40.
Winners of the programming team event were Magic Robot, Garret Dickson and Bella Harwell in first, The Gears, Kinley Hoose and John-William Clark in second and Codes in third.
Winners in Paragould for the team event were Spaghetti Bot, Alex Spillman and Boone Foster, in first with a score of 85; A9E9, Ella Barnes and Adleigh Faries, in second with 70; and Zacob, Zane Dye and Jacob Shepherd, in third with 61.
Winners of the individual competition were Foster, first with 73; Tielur Hinkle, second with 70; Faries and Spillman, tied for third with 65; Shepherd, fourth with 61; Sophie Wray, fifth with 53; and Olivia Hendley, sixth with 45.
Winners of the programming team event were Gravinator, Lillian McAlister and Hinkle, first; and A9E9 and Spaghetti Bot, tied for second.
