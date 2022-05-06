BRTC hosts Firefighter Games

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College hosted its 2022 Firefighter Games on Tuesday. Students from Walnut Ridge, Maynard, Batesville-Southside and Highland came to the Pocahontas campus to participate in the event.
Students competed in two scored firefighter drills, the Drill Tower Event and the Driving Simulator Event.
For the Drill Tower Event, participants donned firefighter turnouts, correctly attached a firehose and dragged the hose to the proper position to extinguish the fire. Participants then climbed to the top of the drill tower stairs and returned to the bottom where they used a fire extinguisher simulator to extinguish a fire.
During the Driving Simulator Event, students responded to a fire in the fire truck simulator. Participants tried to avoid point deductions for getting lost or committing a moving violation.
As the scores for the events were tallied, the Pocahontas Fire Department provided a barbecue lunch for all participants, and firefighters from the Pocahontas, Paragould, Ash Flat, Cherokee Village and Jonesboro fire departments fielded questions from participants interested in the occupation.
Landon Luffman of Walnut Ridge High School won first place, Jarred Jones of Maynard High School won second place and Aaron Ferrel of Walnut Ridge High School won third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.