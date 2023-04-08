POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College (BRTC) hosted its first Arkansas SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition on March 30.
Student teams, made up of two students in each team, designed an additive manufacturing part from a blueprint provided by the BRTC Machine Tool Technology instructor Rick Barker. The teams used either Fusion 360 or SolidWorks software to design a customized part. Each student kept a journal of the process citing how they took each step, if any mistakes were made, and anything they learned along the way.
After which they uploaded their design via USB or SD card to an Ender 3D printer. The printers took approximately two hours to print each part. The teams then produced a presentation that they performed in front of a panel of three judges.
The first-place winning team in the post-secondary competition was BRTC Machine Tool Technology students Jonathan Moody and Jakob Barnhill.
The first-place winning team in the secondary competition was BRTC Career and Technical Center students Piggott High School junior Aaron Mauldin and Pocahontas High School senior Hank DuBois. The second-place winning team in the secondary competition was NEAITC students Paragould High School junior Chandle Davis and Jonesboro High School senior Dylan Goad.
Winners will travel to the Arkansas SkillsUSA conference in Hot Spring, April 12-14, to accept their medals from Arkansas SkillsUSA.
There were also two prize levels; gold, and silver. Gold received a state-of-the-art 3D printer, and silver received a lower-level 3D printer, provided by the competition’s sponsors Southern Cast Products, Jonesboro Tool and Die, and Erosion Technology Inc.
The Machine Tool Technology program consists of a wide variety of machining. Machinists and Toolmakers design and create prototypes, fixtures, jigs, and tooling/dies from which most metal and other manufactured items are made, which includes large heavy machinery to small hand tools. Working in a modern, fully-equipped machine shop, students in the machine tool technology program gain the knowledge and skills needed to cut, machine, mill/turn, metals and 3d print polymers/carbon/onyx when regarding NIMS assigned projects.
This high-precision trade requires the development of high-demand skills in the use of hand tools, precision measuring instruments, testing equipment, and basic, automatic, and computer-numerically-controlled machine tools and programming. The program also covers heat-treating tool steel and alloying material, as well as accident prevention, leadership, and quality control.
