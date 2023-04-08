POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College (BRTC) hosted its first Arkansas SkillsUSA Additive Manufacturing Competition on March 30.

Student teams, made up of two students in each team, designed an additive manufacturing part from a blueprint provided by the BRTC Machine Tool Technology instructor Rick Barker. The teams used either Fusion 360 or SolidWorks software to design a customized part. Each student kept a journal of the process citing how they took each step, if any mistakes were made, and anything they learned along the way.