POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology Instructor Rick Barker, of Jonesboro, recently earned a Doctorate in Philosophy of Innovation and Technology Management with an emphasis in engineering management from National University.
Barker also earned a master’s degree in vocational/career and technical administration and a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management from Arkansas State University. He also holds associate’s degrees in business management from ASU-Newport and in business communications from BRTC.
