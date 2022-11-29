BRTC Law Enforcement Class 2022-B graduates

POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy held fall 2022 graduation ceremonies Nov. 18 for the 47 officers who completed the Basic Police Training Course.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder addressed the graduating class during the ceremony held in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
After Sheriff Molder’s address, the top LETA cadets from class 2022-B were recognized. Josiah Smith of the Harrison Police Department earned the Top Overall Award, which is obtained by having the highest overall average in the areas of academics, firearms, and physical fitness.
United States veteran Nathan Barker earned second in this category and Michael Price of the Paragould Police Department and Devin Cole of the Pocahontas Police Department tied for third.
Smith also took first place for academics and tied with Eric Otey of the Jonesboro Police Department for second in physical fitness. He took third in emergency vehicle operations.
Barker came in first in physical fitness and firearms.
Jacob Teel of the Pangburn Police Department was first and Dusty Brewer of the Cross County Sheriff’s Office was second in emergency vehicle operation.
Trey Howard of the Marked Tree Police Department was ranked third in physical fitness.
John Barnett of the Mammoth Springs Police Department was second in academics and Gary Furnish of the Arkansas Highway Police Department was third.
Benjamin Bass of the Jonesboro Police Department earned second and John Barber of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office earned third in firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.