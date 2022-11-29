BRTC Law Enforcement Class 2022-B graduates

Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates stand during the fall 2022 graduation ceremonies held Nov. 18 in Pocahontas.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy held fall 2022 graduation ceremonies Nov. 18 for the 47 officers who completed the Basic Police Training Course.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder addressed the graduating class during the ceremony held in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.