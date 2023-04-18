POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy held its Spring 2023 graduation ceremony Thursday for the 45 officers who completed the Basic Police Training Course.
Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training Director Chris Chapmond was on hand to present the United Police Supply’s Jonathan Schmidt Memorial Scholarship to Patrolman Thomas O. Tuggle Jr. of the Heber Spring Police Department.
The scholarship was named in honor of Trumann Police Officer Jonathan Schmidt who was killed in the line of duty.
Chapmond also presented the Jami L. Cook Award of Excellence to Andrea L. Street. The award is presented to an exceptional student who exhibits an exemplary commitment to ethical service as a law enforcement officer in the State of Arkansas.
The top LETA cadets were recognized. Nathaniel D. Horton of the Paragould Police Department earned the Top Overall Award, Myles C. Clem of the Cherokee Village Police Department earned second and Virgil K. Griffin of the Arkansas Highway Police earned third.
Top Physical Fitness awards went to Jacob A. Crebbe of the Jonesboro Police Department, first; Daniel E. Young of Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, second; and Horton, third.
The Top Academic awards went to Mark W. Looney of the Beebe Police Department, first; Horton, second; and Nicholas B. Murphy of the Arkansas Highway Police, third.
Top Emergency Vehicle Operations Course students were Johnny R. “Robby” Fry of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, first; Steven L. Williams of the Jonesboro Police Department, second; and Douglas O. Hicks of the Wynne Police Department, third.
During a qualifying round for firing accuracy, four cadets shot perfect scores, so a tie-breaking shoot-off was performed between the perfect-scoring cadets. The outcome was Jordan C. Drum of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office earned the top Firearms Award; John T. Carroll of the Arkansas Highway Police and Clem tied for second place and Zachery L. Jones of the Piggott Police Department, earned third place.
