BRTC Machine Tool and Technology Students meet with NASA

POCAHONTAS — NASA HUNCH Project Resource Manager and Cofounder Robert Zeek met with Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology students to show them 30 designs that NASA HUNCH needs manufactured by May.
HUNCH (High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware) is a program where high school students learn how to design and fabricate products for space. The BRTC MTT program is one of three schools in Arkansas currently collaborating with the program.
“We’re in the selection process of which part of the Nanotracks the students will make,” said MTT Instructor Rick Barker. He added there are some limitations within the shop at BRTC that will keep them from addressing some of the parts.
The Nanotracks are important to NASA because they will be used to launch mini satellites from the International Space Station to explore deep outer space where NASA will be searching for asteroids and exoplanets. Barker said the Nanotrack parts will be a fast-paced project that is due at the end of May.
