BRTC Machine Tool and Technology Students meet with NASA

BRTC Machine Tool Technology student Jonathan Moody (from left) meets with NASA HUNCH project manager and cofounder Robert Zeek, MTT instructor Rick Barker and BRTC MTT student Jywon Green to discuss designs HUNCH needs manufactured by May.

POCAHONTAS — NASA HUNCH Project Resource Manager and Cofounder Robert Zeek met with Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology students to show them 30 designs that NASA HUNCH needs manufactured by May.

HUNCH (High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware) is a program where high school students learn how to design and fabricate products for space. The BRTC MTT program is one of three schools in Arkansas currently collaborating with the program.