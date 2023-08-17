POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy Director Jared Bassham was recently appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the Human Trafficking Task Force education subcommittee.

According to arkansasag.gov, the Human Trafficking Act of 2013 required the Attorney General to establish the Arkansas Human Trafficking task force to address every aspect of human trafficking in Arkansas. The latter includes forced labor trafficking and sex trafficking of United States citizens alongside foreign nationals.