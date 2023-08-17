POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy Director Jared Bassham was recently appointed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the Human Trafficking Task Force education subcommittee.
According to arkansasag.gov, the Human Trafficking Act of 2013 required the Attorney General to establish the Arkansas Human Trafficking task force to address every aspect of human trafficking in Arkansas. The latter includes forced labor trafficking and sex trafficking of United States citizens alongside foreign nationals.
The task force developed a state plan to prevent trafficking, work to improve information sharing among governmental and non-governmental organizations that deal with the issue, raise public awareness of human trafficking, and create a training curriculum for law enforcement officials.
According to htcourts.org, millions of women, men, and children are trafficked annually. Since its inception in 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has established 557 cases of human trafficking in Arkansas. From these cases, the hotline identified 1,492 victims. However, Arkansas ranks 35th in convictions.
In other faculty news, BRTC has announced that Chris Wagoner of Sedgwick has accepted the position of adult education instructor.
Wagoner earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville in 1993.
Prior to accepting this position, Wagoner was employed as an instructor and football coach for the Hoxie School District.
