POCAHONTAS — Neal Harwell has accepted the position of mental health counselor and crisis intervention specialist for the Black River Technical College Division of Student Affairs.

This is a one-year, grant-funded position that is paid for through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“This grant will enable us to build a greatly needed area of support. l am looking forward to using the relationships I have built with faculty and staff, along with my education and experience, to build a strong mental health program to help support all at BRTC,” Harwell stated in the press release.

He will begin his new role on Aug. 1.