POCAHONTAS — Neal Harwell has accepted the position of mental health counselor and crisis intervention specialist for the Black River Technical College Division of Student Affairs.
This is a one-year, grant-funded position that is paid for through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
“This grant will enable us to build a greatly needed area of support. l am looking forward to using the relationships I have built with faculty and staff, along with my education and experience, to build a strong mental health program to help support all at BRTC,” Harwell stated in the press release.
He will begin his new role on Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.