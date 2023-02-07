BRTC/NASA power brick prototype approved

POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Machine Tool and Technology program has announced that the prototype for the power supply brick that will power an International Power Station has been approved and they will move forward with building 11 more.
CTC students Hank Dubois, Jacob Barnhill, Jonathan Moody, Colton Vallance, Jywon Green and other machine tool technology students designed the power brick from blueprints provided by NASA. They used a computer program to design a 3D layout and eventually print the power brick on an Onyx 3D Printer.
