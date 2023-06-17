BRTC Nubbins project suspended until fall semester

Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology student Caden Eaton holds a prosthetic created for Nubbins, a puppy at Greene County Animal Farm in Paragould, whose front legs were not properly formed.

 Submitted photo

POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology program team that 3D printed prosthetics for Greene County Animal Farm rescue puppy Nubbins has decided to suspend a project that has grown very near and dear to their hearts.

Because Nubbins had surgery on his front leg nubs, MTT Instructor Dr. Rick Barker said in a press release that the team will revisit the project in the fall.