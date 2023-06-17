BRTC Nubbins project suspended until fall semester

POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology program team that 3D printed prosthetics for Greene County Animal Farm rescue puppy Nubbins has decided to suspend a project that has grown very near and dear to their hearts.
Because Nubbins had surgery on his front leg nubs, MTT Instructor Dr. Rick Barker said in a press release that the team will revisit the project in the fall.
“We have given the prosthetics we have finished to date to The Greene County Animal Farm,” Barker said, “and they are going to try and work with Nubbins to use them. However, due to the nature of the surgery Nubbins had, I’m concerned they may not fit or work properly, so we are going to revisit the project next semester.”
The Greene County Animal Farm also expressed concern about the prosthetics because of the surgery, and the fact that so far, Nubbins hasn’t liked to wear them. The surgery also made it impossible to properly test the finished prosthetics on Nubbins.
The current prosthetics were designed from a 2D sketch of Nubbins and measurements taken at the beginning of the spring semester. The design was then turned into a 3D design using SolidWorks software and uploaded into an Ender 3D pro-max printer to begin the process of creating the prosthetics.
