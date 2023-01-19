POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College President Martin Eggensperger has been elected to the Governor’s Quality Award Board by the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence, the nonprofit group that administers the Governor’s Quality Award and is an affiliated program of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/AIA.

BRTC was the 2022 recipient of the Governor’s Quality Award for Performance Excellence and is honored to be the second institution of higher education to receive the award in Arkansas.