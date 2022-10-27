POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the promotion of five employees and the hiring of a new nursing instructor.
Brad Caffrey of Pocahontas was promoted to the position of maintenance assistant. Originally hired in 2013, Caffrey had worked in both purchasing and the cafeteria. He earned an associate’s degree in general education from BRTC.
Shawna Lepard of Maynard was promoted to the position of development specialist. Lepard earned an associate’s degree in applied science in business technology from BRTC and had worked as the administrative specialist for institutional advancement since 2014.
Margo Davis of Pocahontas was promoted to career pathways director. Before accepting the position, she worked at BRTC as the coordinator of recruitment, retention, and placement since 2008. Davis holds a master’s in college student personnel services from Arkansas Tech University.
Jessica Crow of Pocahontas was promoted to the position of food preparation specialist. Before accepting the position, she worked at BRTC as the administrative specialist for corporate and community education on the Pocahontas campus since 2021. Crow earned a secretarial degree from Delta Technical Institute.
Ashley Conrey of Pocahontas was promoted to the position of assistant director of financial aid. She had previously served as financial aid analyst at BRTC since 2014. She holds a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Arkansas.
Kimberly Griffey of Pocahontas has accepted the position of nursing instructor. Griffey earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from BRTC. Before accepting the new position, she was a registered nurse at St. Bernards Medical Center and an adjunct clinical instructor for BRTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.