POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the Academic All-Star and Outstanding Alumni for 2022
Kimberly Stokes, an elementary education major from Paragould, is this year’s Academic All-Star. She graduated from Greene County Tech in 2007 and is the daughter of Gregory and Barbara Stokes of Paragould. She has a 4-year-old son Isaac.
“The opportunity for me to go to college came later in life,” Stokes said. “I made it my mission to follow my dreams and to show my son that it is never too late.”
For the past four semesters, she has made the president’s list, awarded only to those students who maintained a 4.0 grade point during the semester. She plans to attend Arkansas State University and earn a bachelor’s in elementary education after she completes her associate degree at BRTC.
“Working with children has always been a passion of mine and I am overjoyed at this opportunity that has been given to me!” she said.
Tommy Castelan is BRTC’s Outstanding Alumni of 2022. Castelan is a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and served in the U.S. armed forces.
Castelan earned technical certificates in welding and industrial electricity/electronics in 2015 and a technical certificate in machine tool technology in 2016.
In 2018, Tommy and his family, wife Kim and sons Cody and Seth, moved to South Dakota. Today, Tommy works as a mountain carver on the Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer, S.D. In his work, he and a partner use precision math and machining skills with laser levelers and massive drills with 6-foot bits to drill holes.
Blasting material is inserted in the holes to cleanly blow apart mountain rock sections. In early spring 2022, Tommy was featured with his carving partner Vaughn Ziolkowski in the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.